Sarah Harbaugh reflected the shock and devastation of every Michigan football fan on Oct. 17, 2015.

She’d witnessed the unimaginable. Her husband’s football team defeated its sneering, soiled sibling for 59:50 in Jim Harbaugh’s first crack at Michigan State’s Spartans.

And then it didn't.

A botched punt snap, a panicked scoop and frenzied whirl by the punter, and disaster closed in. The football squirted out directly into the hands of a Spartan, who rode a green and white convoy to the end zone.

A 23-21 victory instantly morphed into a 27-23 defeat, shocking as a horror film with a violent twist at the end. Afterward, not all of the monsters disappeared.

The First Lady of Michigan football exited the VIP skybox from which she witnessed the catastrophe unfold. She walked to a pillar in a stunned Michigan Stadium, leaned against it, and slid down.

Understandably jubilant Michigan State assistant coaches burst out of the visitors’ skybox across the hall. One of them couldn’t resist. He strode over to her, reading her name tag.