Michigan couldn’t have asked for a better stage for smashing streaks and dispelling myths.

Some 111,360 packed into The Big House, shaking it right down to Fielding H. Yost’s carefully constructed foundation. They flipped on the brightest lights, including those supplied by ESPN’s GameDay.

If they needed extra motivation, they absorbed it when Michigan grad and ESPN host Rece Davis reminded everyone the Wolverines came in 0-5 under Jim Harbaugh with GameDay on hand. The bombastic Lee Corso assured it would be 0-6, donning Wisconsin headgear and declaring “Give me the Badger!”

Michigan gave it to him — roasted on a Michigan Stadium spit, lightly salted, no sauce. Better than crow, but tough to choke down for several experts making the supposedly savvy pick of the Wolverines failing to step up in a showdown of ranked squads.

The Wolverines didn’t just best the Badgers. They embarrassed them before a national television audience, 38-13. They underscored in Wisconsin-red pen their insistence: this year is not last year.