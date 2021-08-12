Wolverine Watch: Chipping Away At A Comeback
Michigan fans used to make fun of the second-fiddle program in the state, given its annual chip-on-the shoulder routine.
This year, their own favorite crew features roughly 10 bags of Lay’s finest strapped to each shoulder. On a limited-time basis, that’s okay.
When you’re coming off a 2-4 campaign, let the chips fall where they may. New Michigan defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale wasn’t around for that sorry saga, but he’s always ready for a show ‘em challenge.
That’s precisely what the Wolverines have on their hands. Folks expect seven wins, eight if the wind is blowing in Harry Oliver fashion.
That’s fine, U-M players say. We’ll see. Or more accurately, in the players’ minds, they’ll see.
Clinkscale says let’s go.
“I walk around with a chip on my shoulder,” he assured, in speaking to the media via Zoom on Thursday. “We’re all nice guys, but when we get on that field, we better have a damn chip on our shoulder.
“Regardless of what happened last year, if you teach and coach players — as a corner, as a defensive back, as a safety, any player — the next play is the most important. Why continue to harp on things that happened in the past?
“I don’t bring up the past … I’m a physical, aggressive by nature, chip on my shoulder, we’re going to prove everybody wrong type of person. That’s why, I believe, God set it up to be in the situation we are right now.
“Regardless of what happened last year, we don’t really talk about it. But they do have a chip on their shoulder, and they’re going to try and go out to prove — to me — that they can do it, and prove it to themselves.”
Clinkscale has always connected with players, making him high on any list of national recruiters. This year he’s recruiting defiant playmakers, off a roster that knew way too much pain a year ago.
“It’s not the confidence other people have in you,” Clinkscale emphasized. “It’s the confidence we have within these walls, between the coaches and your brothers on the field.
“Everybody else has got their opinion, but nobody knows what those guys go through, week-in and week-out, playing that position. If you’ve never played that position, in my opinion, it’s hard to criticize it.”
Fair enough, but it’s also fair to note the players he’s coaching are in recovery mode. They were torched all too often last year, on a defense that surrendered an average of nearly 35 points per game.
There’s a reason Clinkscale, new defensive coordinator Mike Mcdonald, and others are in town. It’s not for more of the same.
Many are beginning to noticed major differences. They see a more varied, intricate defense, layered with greater confusion for opposing quarterbacks and laden with multiple answers. All that means nothing until it holds up in The Big House against Washington, or at Wisconsin, or in a whiteout at Penn State, or at home versus the devil’s 11 in The Game.
But those rebuilding the mindset as well as the mechanics are hard at work on both.
“We want the guys to go out there, have a chip on their shoulder, prove everybody wrong,” Clinkscale said. “We’re coming to show people what we’re all about. We’re just going to do it quietly, be humble, be honest, and be hungry, and at the end of the season, pray the result is what we want.”
The result that Jim Harbaugh wants would obviously look much more like the early results in his tenure back at Michigan, rather than anything resembling last year’s mask-worthy tumble.
The Wolverines are after a different mindset, different attitude, and different approach, Clinkscale insisted. Were that not the case, all the newcomers wouldn’t even be in town.
One aspect of his new surroundings he noticed immediately. The boss remains undeniably in charge.
“Jim Harbaugh is a very, very, very good leader,” Clinkscale said. “I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves for that. We’re just going to prove people wrong.”
When you go 2-4, you don’t get credit for much of anything. If you DO prove people wrong, you don’t have to worry about what they’re saying.
Harbaugh noted he tried to hire Clinkscale before. This time around, the DBs coach shoved all his chips in.
“We both instantly knew,” Clinkscale said. “When he picked up the phone and called me, I said, ‘Coach, I’m there. What are we doing? Let’s go. Are we ready to go and prove everybody wrong?’”
Months later, that remains the burning question. Competitors like Clinkscale, Mike Hart, Ron Bellamy, Macdonald and more are ready to find out.
