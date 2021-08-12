Wolverine Watch: Chipping Away At A Comeback

Michigan fans used to make fun of the second-fiddle program in the state, given its annual chip-on-the shoulder routine. This year, their own favorite crew features roughly 10 bags of Lay’s finest strapped to each shoulder. On a limited-time basis, that’s okay. When you’re coming off a 2-4 campaign, let the chips fall where they may. New Michigan defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale wasn’t around for that sorry saga, but he’s always ready for a show ‘em challenge. That’s precisely what the Wolverines have on their hands. Folks expect seven wins, eight if the wind is blowing in Harry Oliver fashion. That’s fine, U-M players say. We’ll see. Or more accurately, in the players’ minds, they’ll see. Clinkscale says let’s go. “I walk around with a chip on my shoulder,” he assured, in speaking to the media via Zoom on Thursday. “We’re all nice guys, but when we get on that field, we better have a damn chip on our shoulder.

Steve Clinkscale says proving doubters wrong is right up his alley, so he welcomes the challenge of '21. (EJ Holland / TheWolverine.com)

“Regardless of what happened last year, if you teach and coach players — as a corner, as a defensive back, as a safety, any player — the next play is the most important. Why continue to harp on things that happened in the past? “I don’t bring up the past … I’m a physical, aggressive by nature, chip on my shoulder, we’re going to prove everybody wrong type of person. That’s why, I believe, God set it up to be in the situation we are right now. “Regardless of what happened last year, we don’t really talk about it. But they do have a chip on their shoulder, and they’re going to try and go out to prove — to me — that they can do it, and prove it to themselves.” Clinkscale has always connected with players, making him high on any list of national recruiters. This year he’s recruiting defiant playmakers, off a roster that knew way too much pain a year ago. “It’s not the confidence other people have in you,” Clinkscale emphasized. “It’s the confidence we have within these walls, between the coaches and your brothers on the field. “Everybody else has got their opinion, but nobody knows what those guys go through, week-in and week-out, playing that position. If you’ve never played that position, in my opinion, it’s hard to criticize it.” Fair enough, but it’s also fair to note the players he’s coaching are in recovery mode. They were torched all too often last year, on a defense that surrendered an average of nearly 35 points per game. There’s a reason Clinkscale, new defensive coordinator Mike Mcdonald, and others are in town. It’s not for more of the same. Many are beginning to noticed major differences. They see a more varied, intricate defense, layered with greater confusion for opposing quarterbacks and laden with multiple answers. All that means nothing until it holds up in The Big House against Washington, or at Wisconsin, or in a whiteout at Penn State, or at home versus the devil’s 11 in The Game.

Jim Harbaugh found himself ready for a new plan after 2020, and the changes have come in waves. (AP Images)