Tossing out a few firecrackers on the way to Aug. 31 …

Michigan groomed a budding standout at quarterback in the mid-1990s. Nobody knew how high he could rise in the professional ranks, even after he guided the Wolverines in multiple seasons as a starter.

He possessed the arm, the savvy, and the drive. Surely the world would come to know him as a game-changer.

Scott Dreisbach never earned a half-dozen Super Bowl championship rings. In fact, he barely saw the NFL, getting in a couple of injury-plagued seasons with the Oakland Raiders before settling in as a QB for the Scottish Claymores in NFL Europe, then knocking around the Arena Football League.

Dreisbach finished up in 2007 with the Columbus Destroyers (something catchy about that name). But he could have destroyed the chance Tom Brady fought so hard to claw out at Michigan, one plugged-in observer pointed out.

Jay Flannelly remains in frequent contact with Brady, after befriending him in his Michigan days. The former Mr. Spots server, dishwasher at Pizza House and aide at Schembechler Hall commented extensively on Brady in The Wolverine 2019 Football Preview.

He raised an interesting point, regarding the already-microscopically-scrutinized career of Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.

“Where would Tom Brady be today if Scott Dreisbach doesn’t get hurt?” Flannelly pondered, harkening back to the injuries that derailed Dreisbach’s starting career at Michigan.

“Think about that. Scotty was the quarterback in ’95. He would have been the quarterback in ’95, ’96, ’97, ’98. Then who is coming in? Drew Henson.