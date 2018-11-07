Jim Harbaugh would sooner pass out injury reports and skim milk in press conferences than get distracted at a crucial stage of a football season.

He doesn’t look ahead. He doesn’t look back.

The Michigan head coach said on his podcast this week: “You have to be mindful of what's important now — you shouldn't have your mind full of 20 different things.”

So forget about visions of The Game. Never mind parallels to other seasons. Don’t get caught daydreaming of playoffs and ending Big Ten dry spells.

Others aren’t so burdened by the weight of what might be. Gerald White is one of them. He experienced flashbacks watching last year’s Michigan team, ones that intensified witnessing this one.

White sweat and bled beside Harbaugh at Michigan Stadium, circa 1983-86. He served not only as a ground-gaining tailback and fullback, but also as Harbaugh’s protector, since tailbacks called out defenses and blitzes back then.