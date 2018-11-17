Michigan stands right where it wants to be — 10-1, The Game dead ahead, the pathway to the Big Ten title contest and the playoffs wide open.

It just wasn’t supposed to be this tough to get there.

Indiana? Indiana? As Sean Connery once famously declared, “We named the dog Indiana!”

Now, let’s be clear. The Hoosiers have given Michigan fits over the past few seasons, with their hurry-up offense, their big-play components and their utter lack of recognition regarding their place in this series.

They’ve taken the Wolverines to overtime and double overtime in recent years. They’ve proven tougher to eradicate than their running backs coach (Mike Hart) from a Michigan State list of all-time most-hated Wolverines. Ultimately, though, they’ve proved compliant.

Game after game, since 1987, it’s always the same. Michigan wins, Indiana loses, and the sun rises in the east the following morning.

This time around, Indiana proved its plucky self, but with a nasty MSU-like edge. That hurt the Wolverines in more ways than one.