Shea Patterson wasn’t anywhere near Happy Valley a year ago. He didn’t get sacked once, much less seven times.

He didn’t absorb a single hit. He didn’t hear one derisive barb from the stands. He never witnessed the Nittany Lions tack on a gratuitous, mocking, extra seven points with four seconds remaining in a 42-13 win over Michigan.

He still wanted to destroy James Franklin’s team.

The Wolverines did, all right, piling up a 42-0 lead before Penn State scrambled seven last-seconds points Saturday evening. This time it wasn’t about embarrassing the Wolverines. The Nittany Lions were dodging a donut, after a humble pie serving delivered via a spoon-equipped jackhammer.

Patterson insisted if the Wolverines saw any chance to run up the score, they’d pursue it.

“I get it from the brotherhood that we have here,” Patterson assured. “We’re so close to all these guys, and that’s why we’re so successful right now. Just to know they did that to my brothers, it’s personal, and it gives me that much more motivation to get back at them.”