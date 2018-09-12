Football’s defiant “Next Man Up” dictum works a whole lot better when teams feature talent that can actually man up. So far, so good for Jim Harbaugh’s crew.

If anyone declared three months ago the Wolverines would enter the season without redshirt freshman wideout Tarik Black and sophomore defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon — arguably top-three talents on either side of the ball — jaws and some hopes would have dropped.

They’re still gone, and will be for a while. But an unforgiving calendar rolls on, this week’s chill in the air a frosty reminder.

Michigan’s warming to the response.

No deep threat? Don’t tell sophomore wideout Nico Collins, who averaged 27.5 yards per catch over Michigan’s first two games — sixth in the nation. Collins snagged a 52-yard pass at Notre Dame, then hauled in junior quarterback Shea Patterson’s 44-yard TD toss in during Michigan’s hobbling of Western Michigan.