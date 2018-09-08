Wolverine Watch: Something Well Past Nothing
Michigan players left The Big House with a smile on Saturday night. That’s not everything, by any means — but it’s not nothing, either.
The Wolverines understand. They get it. A 49-3 win over an over-matched Western Michigan crew does not offset the gut-punch of a season-opening loss at Notre Dame. Not even close.
They know the likely outside narrative in the wake of their Bronco busting…
Well, at least Michigan made itself the odds-on favorite to win the Mid-American Conference.
Um, sure they threw four touchdown passes against an 0-2 team. So could I.
Look, none of this means anything. Wake me up when they beat a team with a pulse, like Wisconsin.
Unfortunately, they won’t be able to badger the Badgers for five long weeks. That’s the danger of taking on a traditional power, away from home, under the lights, in the season opener. It might be a while before you can get the faithful — make that the borderline agnostics, following a rocky finish to 2017 — singing from The Victors hymnal again.
