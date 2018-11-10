Shea Patterson never blinked. He wasn’t happy, not one bit, but he wasn’t going to mope and mutter and give into the despair of outsiders on a miserable night in South Bend, Ind.

Inside, he beat himself up. Outside, he took the blame for fumbling away a last-ditch opportunity to try and pull out a win in the 24-17 loss, which marked his first game in a winged helmet.

While critics and those hopeful but hurting over an 0-1 start to the season soaked themselves in the usual postgame mixed drink — angst and agony — Patterson issued a simple, quiet message.

It’s just one game. It will get better.

Nine games later, it’s a whole lot better. The Wolverines’ 42-7 de-lancing of Rutgers’ Scarlet Knights made it nine wins in a row for the No. 4 team in the land.

Patterson keeps connecting on two-thirds of his throws and has tossed it to the other team a mere three times all season. If the College Football Playoff were to start today, Michigan would be in. The Wolverines certainly face major hurdles to come, but the junior quarterback and Don Brown’s elite special forces on defense aren’t backing down to anyone.