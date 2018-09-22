This time around, Nebraska coach Scott Frost might have seen the train coming.

Frost boasted two years ago that his Central Florida squad “outhit” Michigan in a 51-14 nail-biter at The Big House. This time around, the ‘Huskers were hiding in an outhouse, unwisely located directly on the tracks of Jim Harbaugh’s Blue Express.

Thirty minutes into Michigan’s 56-10 devastation of the Cornhuskers, all that remained were some wood splinters, a massive red smear and scattered corncobs. Michigan thundered through Frost’s 0-3 crew in a 39-0 first half, rendering the final 30 minutes meaningless as a surfboard shop stand in South Sioux City.

Frost is back in the big leagues, and he probably had a clue coming in. Maybe he was trying to set the Wolverines up when telling the local press days before the game it was probably going to get worse for Nebraska before it gets better.

Or maybe he’d just run out of bluster.