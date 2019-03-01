Michigan Wolverines Hockey Closes Regular Season At Wisconsin
With their fate resting completely in their own hands, Michigan travels to Wisconsin this weekend for a two-game series that concludes their regular Big Ten conference schedule.
The Wolverines can clinch home ice for the first round of the Big Ten Championship playoffs with an outright victory either night in Madison. Any combination of results that net three points in the standings will also do the trick for securing home ice advantage for the two-out-of-three initial weekend playoff series. Pending the weekend results in the topsy-turvy Big Ten race (see standings below), Michigan can finish anywhere from second to fifth.
The Big Ten race for final positioning in the standings is so tight that the Badgers, currently sitting sixth in the standings, have an outside chance themselves to secure a home first-round playoff series with a sweep of Michigan. Only last-place Michigan State is out of the running for a first-round home playoff series.
Both games of the Wisconsin series will be carried on the main Big Ten Network, at 9 p.m. EST each night.
Wolverine To Watch
Since sophomore forward Josh Norris was lost for the season due to injury, junior forward Will Lockwood has taken on the challenge of leading the Wolverine’s offense. He leads U-M with 14 goals and is tied for third on the team with 13 assists.
Lockwood’s presence in a crucial road series will go a long way toward determining Michigan’s fate in their weekend push to inch up the Big Ten standings.
Badger To Watch
Freshman goaltender Daniel Lebedeff has stepped forward in net for Wisconsin. His consecutive 40-save and 38-save performances last weekend against then-No. 19 Penn State last weekend helped provide a weekend split for the Badgers.
Other Big Ten Hockey Weekend Action
Michigan State at No. 7 Ohio State (Fri./Sat.)
Arizona State at Minnesota (Fri./Sat.)
No. 18 Penn State at No. 17 Notre Dame (Fri./Sat.)
Current Big Ten Hockey Standings
