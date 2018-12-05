Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

One of Michigan’s longest-standing commits, Jacob Semik will bring a wealth of domestic and international experience to the Wolverine blue line. The left-shooting defenseman has represented the U.S. in international competition both at U-16 and U-18 levels.

Why did you choose Michigan?

“I choose Michigan because of its high praise in both academics, as well as athletics. It has always been my dream school.”

When did you commit?

“I committed after winning a U-14 National Championship with Honeybaked. I committed under Red Berenson in 2016.”

Who were the other schools considered?

”Michigan was always my first choice, so when they offered to me it was a no-brainer.”

How has your time in the USHL and at Dubuque helped prepare you for U-M?

“Dubuque has matured me both on and off the ice. The coaching staff here has taught me how to prepare both mentally and physically, which has helped me grow my game to greater heights over the last three seasons. I can’t thank Dubuque enough. It truly is a first-class organization.”

What are your future academic plans when you arrive in Ann Arbor?

“I intend to study Sports Management.”

Coach’s Comment

“Jacob showed qualities of leadership last year. He takes preparation and being a member of this team very seriously. He’s the embodiment of what we stand for. For those reasons, and also his ability of self-sacrifice, he's playing the right way and making the most of the opportunity of being a Dubuque Fighting Saint.

“He’s been a pleasure to be around. Has been tasked with helping guide our team as one of our captains as a result of being the type of kid he is.

“He’s a good teammate. He comes with the intent of working on his game each practice. He’s a pretty mature kid. As a freshman, whenever he steps into their [Michigan’s] locker room, he will quickly gain the respect of everybody there, and I imagine, over his time in school, he will, as he’s done here, emerge as someone the coaching staff will rely on to lead their club as well.”

— Dubuque head coach Oliver David