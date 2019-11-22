For the first time in five years, the Michigan Wolverines hockey team will face off with New Hampshire this weekend for two road games in the Granite State. The Wolverines fervently hope that becoming road warriors will somehow translate into more scoring and an increase in the win column.

While the Wildcats have suffered through a few down seasons of late, this year’s squad has posted a pair of recent impressive November home wins over ranked opponents – a 1-0 shutout of No. 15 Boston College Nov. 1 and a 3-1 win over No. 2 UMass Nov. 10.

Michigan has traveled a path of near misses in 2019-20 culminating in being swept last weekend in two games against rival Michigan State.

Senior forward/captain Will Lockwood is tied for the Michigan Wolverines' lead with three goals but has only appeared in nine games. (Lon Horwedel)

Michigan Wolverines Hockey Player To Watch

Senior forward/captain Will Lockwood should add a much-needed boost to the Wolverine offense when he returns to the lineup from the injury list against New Hampshire. Counted on to be one of the main catalysts of Michigan’s offense, Lockwood only has three goals and no helpers in his nine games this season.

New Hampshire Hockey Player To Watch

Junior defenseman Max Gildon has started to positively answer some of the recent questions surrounding his status as a top pro prospect. The hulking 6-3 draft pick of the NHL’s Florida Panthers is second on the New Hampshire team in scoring with four power-play goals and eight assists.

Other Big Ten Hockey Action This Weekend