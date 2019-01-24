After a week’s break, Michigan hockey (8-9-6 overall, 4-5-4 Big Ten) resumes play this weekend with a pair of games against No. 15 Penn State (13-9-2, 5-8-1), one at home Thursday night and the weekend series finale at Madison Square Garden in New York City two days later in the fourth annual Super Saturday event.

Michigan played in the inaugural Super Saturday in 2016, beating the Nittany Lions, 6-3, as part of the event’s day/night basketball doubleheader featuring Big Ten schools. The basketball afternoon contest this year features a noon battle between Illinois and Maryland. Saturday’s Michigan-Penn State hockey game will have a 7 p.m. start and be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The two hockey combatants met earlier this season in a weekend series at Yost Ice Arena in mid-November. Michigan won the Friday meeting, 6-4, with Jake Slaker picking up a pair of goals. Penn State countered on Saturday night, taking a 7-6 decision in overtime. The Nittany Lions spoiled a late third-period Wolverine comeback with a goal only six seconds into the overtime period.

Penn State leads all Big Ten teams in both overall goal scoring with 112 and goals against with 91.

The two programs share equally tough injury luck resulting from players hurt in this year’s World Junior Championship (WJC) that concluded two weeks ago in Canada. Michigan’s junior forward and leading goal scorer, Josh Norris, received an undisclosed injury during the tournament that required surgery and will cause him to miss the rest of the season. Penn State freshman forward Aarne Talvitie, who captained the Finnish squad that beat Norris’ Team USA in the gold medal game, required season-ending knee surgery from an injury at the WJC.