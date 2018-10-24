Maumee Valley Country Day basketball coach Rob Conover has seen 2020 Michigan commit Zeb Jackson up close for the past few years. He’s seen the incredible work ethic and growth of one of the best point guard recruits in the nation.

Jackson’s work ethic is what stands out the most to Conover. With Jackson’s dedication to the game, Conover believes Jackson will be a great fit with Jon Beilein’s program.

“It’s rare to see that level of work ethic from a kid his age,” Conover said. “He spends hours in the gym trying to perfect his skill. It’s going to be a great fit. I’m excited for him and we obviously support him 100 percent.”