Former Michigan Wolverines basketball star Caris LeVert was dealt from the Brooklyn Nets to the Indiana Pacers as a part of the four-team deal that most notably sent James Harden from the Houston Rockets to Brooklyn. During the process of being traded, which includes a medical examination, there was a small mass found on LeVert's left kidney. As a result, LeVert underwent successful surgery last week to remove the cancerous mass. He is expected to make a full recovery and remains out indefinitely for Indiana. He will not need further treatment.

A possibly life-saving trade for Caris LeVert. He underwent a physical with Indiana, which ultimately helped him diagnose and treat the cancer. The Pacers stood by him and the trade and have made it a priority to help him get fully healthy.



Elsewhere in the NBA, Duncan Robinson continues to shine for the Miami Heat. Despite a tough shooting stretch for the third-year marksman, Robinson recovered in a Jan. 30 win over the Kings, nailing four threes and adding three rebounds in the 105-104 triumph. Since he's emerged over the last two seasons as one of the top shooters in the NBA, Robinson is expected to receive a huge pay come next offseason, when he's scheduled to become a free agent. According to a recent report by the Miami Herald, NBA officials expect Robinson to be paid $15M to $20M per year in a new deal going forward.

Former Michigan Wolverines star Moe Wagner had a big game for the Washington Wizards in a win over the Brooklyn Nets. (AP Images)

In the nation's capital, Moe Wagner is emerging for the Wizards. His season has been bizarre, with the German missing games while in COVID protocols, but he just put up his best performance of the season Monday night in a thrilling victory. He registered 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 149-146 win over the Nets. Jordan Poole has made appearances in 16 of the Golden State Warriors' 20 contests thus far, notching 5.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 9.5 minutes per outing. Now, it appears he's headed to Orlando for the G-League bubble and will play with Golden State's affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. Poole scored 16 points on 3-of-6 from long range Jan. 30 in a win over the Pistons, while adding two rebounds, one assist and one block in what was his final NBA game before the G-League season, which begins Feb 10 and concludes March 6. The second-year Warrior is excited for his opportunity in Orlando, knowing he will get more time on the court than he has been receiving with the NBA club. “I’m just ready to play 15 games in 25 days,” Poole said before the Warriors played the Pistons at home Saturday. “So that’s all I needed to hear. A lot of games? I’m straight.” Below is a complete update on every former Michigan basketball player in the NBA.

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Did not make an appearance in the last week ... Has seen action in four games this season but never for more than four minutes in a contest ... Has totaled two points, two rebounds and one assist ... Spent most of his time in the G-League last season, but the league's 2020-21 campaign has yet to begin, and will tip off Feb. 10.

Trey Burke, Dallas Mavericks

Posted nine points, one assist and two steals in a Jan. 25 loss to the Nuggets ... Contributed eight points, three assists and one rebounds in a Jan. 27 setback to the Jazz ... Put up six points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a Jan. 29 loss to the Jazz ... Tallied four points, one rebound and one assist in a Jan. 30 defeat at the hands of the Suns. Has appeared off the bench in 19 of the Mavericks' 20 games this season, and is averaging 21.6 minutes per outing ... Posting 10.4 points, 1.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds per night, while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point land (third on team) ... The Mavericks sit at 13th in the Western Conference with an 8-12 record.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Scored 19 points and added seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in a Jan. 25 loss to the Nuggets ... Put up 19 points (4-of-6 from long range) in a loss to the Jazz Jan. 27, and also posted three rebounds and two assists ... In a loss to the Jazz Jan. 29, he contributed just two points, three assists, one rebound and one steal ... Notched 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal in a Jan. 30 setback to the Suns. Has seen action in 19 of the team's 20 contests, with 17 starts ... Is averaging 16.8 points per game on 43.6 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from long range, while also contributing 3.7 boards and two assists per tilt.

Caris LeVert, Indiana Pacers

Played in 12 games with four starts for the Brooklyn Nets, and averaged 18.5 points, six assists and 4.3 rebounds per night, while shooting 43.5 percent overall and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc ... Was part of the four-team blockbuster trade that saw former Houston Rockets star James Harden dealt to the Nets. Underwent successful surgery last week to treat renal cell carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer ... No further treatment is needed, and LeVert, who remains out indefinitely at this point, is expected to make a full recovery.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Scored two points and notched two assists in a Jan. 25 win over the Timberwolves ... On Jan. 27, went scoreless in two minutes in a rematch against Minnesota ... Recorded seven points, one rebound and one block in a loss to the Suns Jan. 28 ... Scored 16 points on 3-of-6 from long range Jan. 30 in a win over the Pistons, while adding two rebounds, one assist and one block. Headed to the G-League bubble to play for the Santa Cruz Warriors, with the season set to tip off Feb. 10. Made appearances in 16 of the Golden State Warriors' 20 contests thus far, notching 5.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 9.5 minutes per outing, while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from long range ... The Warriors are 11-9 and eighth in the Western Conference.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Contributed seven points, five rebounds, two assists and one block in a Jan. 25 loss to the Nets ... Scored eight points and added five rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Nuggets Jan. 27 ... Registered six points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in a Jan. 28 loss to the Clippers ... Notched 14 points on 4-of-8 from deep, three rebounds, one assist and one block in a 105-104 win over the Kings Jan. 30. Has started all 19 games for the Miami Heat ... Averaging 13.5 points, four rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting 43.3 percent overall and 40.9 percent from long range (47th in the league) ... His 3.4 made threes per game ranks seventh in the association ... The Heat are 7-12 on the season and 13th in the East.

Glenn Robinson III, Sacramento Kings

Tallied one steal Jan. 27 in a win over the Magic ... Recorded one assist in a win over the Raptors Jan. 29. Has seen action in 15 of the Sacramento Kings' 19 games (averaging 16.7 minutes), while registering 6.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and one assists per contest and shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from downtown ... The Kings are 8-11 and 12th in the Western Conference.

Moe Wagner, Washington Wizards

Went scoreless but notched four rebounds in a loss to the Hawks Jan. 29 ... Poured in 17 points and added five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a Jan. 31 win over the Nets ... Shot an efficient 7-of-8 from the field in the thrilling 149-146 victory. Has appeared in seven of the team's 16 contests this season ... Is averaging seven points and 4.1 rebounds per outing in 14.1 minutes ... The Wizards are 4-12 and sit at 15th in the East.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks