{{ timeAgo('2018-12-17 16:04:18 -0600') }}

Michigan Wolverines Monday Musings: On Aubrey Solomon’s Transfer, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan gained one Solomon in four-star linebacker recruit Anthony and lost one in former five-star defensive tackle Aubrey. The latter is a blow from a numbers standpoint as much as anything. Solomon showed flashes before a knee injury sidelined him this year, but finished his Michigan career with only 24 tackles (two for loss).

Still, he was considered U-M’s best interior lineman in terms of potential, and he really came on strong last year. It’s a blow. Period.

And yet this wasn’t totally out of the blue ...

Lzwndtxfdbnmholmgwqs
Aubrey Solomon played five games this year while dealing with an injury.
Per Kjeldsen

