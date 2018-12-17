Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Michigan gained one Solomon in four-star linebacker recruit Anthony and lost one in former five-star defensive tackle Aubrey. The latter is a blow from a numbers standpoint as much as anything. Solomon showed flashes before a knee injury sidelined him this year, but finished his Michigan career with only 24 tackles (two for loss).

Still, he was considered U-M’s best interior lineman in terms of potential, and he really came on strong last year. It’s a blow. Period.

And yet this wasn’t totally out of the blue ...