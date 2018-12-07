Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-07 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Podcast: Lansing Radio's Tom Crawford With John Borton

Vdda2kbbgzlwkyejmfyv
John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor
Mfrbckouuisjvukfa6ug
Jim Harbaugh is looking to add another bowl win against Florida to his Michigan resume.

Lansing radio's Tom Crawford has strong opinions about Michigan football, and why John Beilein's team will beat out MSU in the Big Ten.

He talks about those topics and more with senior editor John Borton, on the podcast. Here's what Crawford had to say ...


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}