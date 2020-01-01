News More News
football

Michigan Wolverines Postgame Video: Harbaugh, Patterson, McGrone Talk Loss

Michigan led at halftime but didn't score in the second stanza while losing 35-16 to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. Head coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback Shea Patterson and linebacker Cam McGrone discuss the loss below:

