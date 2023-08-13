On Thursday, Michigan landed a commitment from three-star cornerback Jeremiah Lowe out of Frederick Douglass (Ky.).

The Wolverines originally offered Lowe in June of 2022 and he won Michigan's camp MVP in late July of last year.

The Lexington, Kentucky native returned to Ann Arbor again in March and late July of this year before choosing the Wolverines over the likes of Kentucky and Boston College.

The last time Michigan signed a recruit out of the Bluegrass State, you have to go all the way back to the 2012 class when the Wolverines signed three-star defensive back Jeremy Clark out of Madisonville North-Hopkins (Ky.).

Along with the commitment of Lowe, Michigan has extended a handful of offers to some talented underclassmen in Kentucky as well.

We highlight the other talent on the Wolverines' radar below.