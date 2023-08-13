Michigan Wolverines recruiting the state of Kentucky
On Thursday, Michigan landed a commitment from three-star cornerback Jeremiah Lowe out of Frederick Douglass (Ky.).
The Wolverines originally offered Lowe in June of 2022 and he won Michigan's camp MVP in late July of last year.
The Lexington, Kentucky native returned to Ann Arbor again in March and late July of this year before choosing the Wolverines over the likes of Kentucky and Boston College.
The last time Michigan signed a recruit out of the Bluegrass State, you have to go all the way back to the 2012 class when the Wolverines signed three-star defensive back Jeremy Clark out of Madisonville North-Hopkins (Ky.).
Along with the commitment of Lowe, Michigan has extended a handful of offers to some talented underclassmen in Kentucky as well.
We highlight the other talent on the Wolverines' radar below.
*****
- Carter, Jr. just transferred to Paducah Tilghman (Ky.) for the upcoming season after starring at Brainerd (Tenn.) in the Chattanooga area. He has emerged as one of the best safeties in the 2025 recruiting class after picking up new offers from Clemson and Alabama this summer. Georgia has also offered and is high on the four-star talent as well after Carter, Jr. impressed at their camp in June. It may be hard to sway the Rivals250 talent from the south, but if Michigan continues their on-field success under Jim Harbaugh, they'll give him something to think about.
*****
- Michigan was one of the new offers Quisenberry picked up during his camp circuit over the summer. The three-star camped with the Wolverines on June 14th, where he was offered by defensive backs/passing game coordinator Steve Clinkscale. Ole Miss, Kentucky, Louisville, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech are his other notable offers.
Quisenberry did a little bit of everything for Boyle County (Ky.) during his sophomore season, hauling in 57 catches for 833 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,009 yards and ten touchdowns while tallying 36 tackles and three interceptions on defense.
*****
- Chenault is another up-and-coming prospect from a loaded Frederick Douglass program. The 6-foot-1, 173-pound pass-catcher picked up his offer from Michigan back on May 10th and also holds notable offers from Purdue, Duke, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Kentucky, Illinois, and others. The three-star played behind upperclassmen in 2022, but is expected to have a breakout year in 2023 and is poised to emerge as a national recruit in the 2025 class.