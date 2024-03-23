On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan women's basketball team bowed out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round for the first time in its last seven tournament appearances and the first time since 2012.

Cameron Williams and Laila Phelia led the way for Michigan in the 81-72 overtime loss with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Williams shot 7-13 from the floor and added four points at the free throw line, too. Meanwhile, Phelia shot 6-14 from the field and went 4-6 from the free throw line.

Michigan's season officially ends with a 20-14 overall record.

Chyra Evans added nine points off the bench, but Kansas found another gear late in the fourth quarter to overcome a double-digit deficit and the Jayhawks eventually won the game in overtime.

Kansas will move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament to presumably face No. 1 seed USC.

The Wolverines see their season end without an NCAA Tournament victory for the first time since 2017.