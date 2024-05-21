Michigan women's basketball head coach Kim Barnes Arico added to her coaching staff on Tuesday afternoon with the addition of assistant coach Justine Raterman. The news was announced via a press release from the women's basketball program.

Raterman played four years at Dayton from 2008-12 before she transitioned into coaching.

"Justine is a perfect fit for Michigan women's basketball and everything we stand for," Barnes Arico said. "She is a proven winner, both during her playing days and as a coach. I know that her energy, strong ties in the Midwest, her ability to build relationships and how she approaches the game will help our program. She is passionate about player development, which we have built our program around. I know that Justine will make an immediate positive impact on our players, both on and off the court."

During Raterman's four years as a player with the Flyers, she helped the team to four 20-win seasons and an overall record of 90-41. Raterman earned the Atlantic 10 Freshman of the Year award during her sophomore campaign in 2008-09.

As a sophomore, Raterman led the Flyers in scoring as she led Dayton to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, marking the program's first-ever trip to the Big Dance.

Raterman averaged 16 points as a junior and once again led the Flyers to the NCAA Tournament, where they were ousted in the first round.

She led the Flyers to the NCAA Tournament once again in 2011-12 as she finished off her playing career.

Raterman then spent three years away from basketball before she transitioned into coaching. She was an assistant coach and the director of video operations at Miami (Ohio) from 2017-19.

Following her stint at Miami (Ohio), Raterman followed former Michigan assistant Megan Duffy to Marquette. Raterman served as an assistant coach for her first four seasons at Marquette before she was promoted to associate head coach.

Now, Raterman arrives in Ann Arbor with five-plus years of coaching experience.

"I am honored to join the Michigan women's basketball program," Raterman said. "Coach Arico has built one of the best programs in the nation with unbelievable student-athletes and consistent success on and off the court. She is a winner and developer of women. I am thrilled to be a part of the success and pursuit to hang banners and cannot wait to help continue to build this program. I could not be more excited to be a part of this prestigious university and athletic department. Go Blue!"