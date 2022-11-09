Michigan women's basketball made quick work of the early signing period as all three of its commitments for the 2023 recruiting class have signed their letters of intent.

The program announced on Wednesday that Macy Brown, Katy Eidle and Taylor Woodson have all signed with the program to officially become Wolverines.

"We are really excited to officially welcome these three to Michigan," U-M head coach Kim Barnes Arico said in a statement. "We were able to get three Midwest players to stay home, which is really exciting because they are in our footprint and their incredible families can be part of their journey. All three of them are unbelievable students, as well as dedicated, disciplined basketball players. They fit what Michigan women's basketball is all about with their grit and toughness, while filling some needs of ours moving forward. They are all so versatile on the court with the ability to play multiple positions on both sides of the ball. Macy, Katy and Taylor will all be amazing additions to our program with their abilities on the court and their personalities off the court."

Brown is a 6-foot guard from East Grand Rapids that averaged 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists as a junior for the program.

"I chose the University of Michigan because of the amazing atmosphere, energy and culture that the coaching staff creates," Brown said in a statement. "The team was so welcoming every time I visited, and it truly felt like home. I am also beyond excited to play in and for my home state."

Eidle is a 5-foot-11 guard from Arlington Heights, Illinois. As a junior for Hersey High School, she averaged 19.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.9 steals per game. She was also named the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Illinois.

"I chose Michigan because it goes far beyond my expectations both academically and athletically," Eidle said in a statement. "The relationships I hold with the staff and players are very valuable to me. Michigan is a place that will help me succeed in my future, both as a basketball player and a person."

Woodson is a 6-foot forward from Minnetonka, Minnesota, and has played varsity basketball for Hopkins High School since her seventh-grade year. She averaged 14.8 points for Hopkins last season.

"When you know, you know," Woodson said in a statement. "The University of Michigan feels like it is the place for me to be. The coaches, as well as the players there, have created a culture in which I want to be part of. There is an instant sense of community, a supportive, hardworking, and encouraging environment. Additionally, their ability to hold themselves at the highest level of excellence in all aspects is admirable. Thus, the possibilities are endless. I am beyond grateful and excited to be joining this program."