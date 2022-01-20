Michigan women's basketball sets program record with best start in history

Michigan women's basketball has enjoyed a successful season, which has included four wins against top-25 opponents so far.

The Wolverines added another notch in the record books with its best start in program history, 16-2, after the Wolverines roll to an 83-44 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday. Sitting at 7-1 in the conference, the Wolverines trail 6-0 Indiana for the top spot in the Big Ten conference.

In typical fashion, U-M star Naz Hillmon has led the way for the Wolverines all season long. On Thursday night it was no different as she led all scorers with 21 points.

The Wolverines return to the court on Monday as it takes on Purdue.

