Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony will enter the transfer portal, he announced on Wednesday. Many fans had high hopes for the sophomore coming into the 2022 season, but it just didn't come to fruition for him.

Anthony, a member of the 2021 recruiting class, hailed from East Lansing, and celebrations commenced when the receiver chose Michigan over his hometown team, and Michigan's rival, the Michigan State Spartans.

He was considered a heavy Michigan State lean for quite some time, and some thought he would pull the trigger on committing to the Spartans. However, Michigan swooped in and snagged the 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver from enemy territory.