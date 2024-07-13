Michigan WR recruiting rundown
Michigan Football has been heating up on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, and arguably, no position is getting more run than at wide receiver. Saturday, two Michigan targets announced their co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news