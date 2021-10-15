Midseason Michigan Superlatives: MVP, Breakout Players, Best Play, More

Michigan Wolverines football is a perfect 6-0 halfway through the season, with a bye this weekend before returning to action Oct. 23 against Northwestern. Since it's the midway point of the campaign, we've decided to hand out some superlatives for the Wolverines' first six games. RELATED: Midseason Report Card: Grading Michigan's Offensive Position Groups RELATED: Midseason Report Card: Grading Michigan's Defensive Position Groups

Michigan Wolverines football running back Blake Corum has 607 rushing yards this season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Most Valuable Player

We've virtually run out of adjectives to describe the way junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is performing this season, and so have national analysts, who have called him "unblockable" and perhaps the best player in the country. A team captain, Hutchinson leads the Big Ten with 5.5 sacks and has notched 30 quarterback pressures according to PFF, while also being stout in the run game with a 86.2 rating in that category. The attention on the midseason All-American from opposing offenses is allowing others along the front seven to enjoy break out campaigns.

Best Passing Play

Cornelius Johnson leads Michigan Wolverines football in receptions and receiving yards. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

In Michigan's 63-10 rout of Northern Illinois Sept. 18, redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara dropped back to pass with 2:06 to go before halftime when sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, lined up at the top of the numbers on the offensive right on his own 13-yard line, was in single coverage with NIU freshman cornerback Eric Rogers, who fell for a double move. Johnson came free, and McNamara found him in stride at midfield, before he turned on the jets to outrun two Huskie defenders to the end zone for six points.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Fbm91Z2ggd2l0aCB0aGUgc2hvcnQgVEQgcnVucywgcmlnaHQ/IPCf mIk8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhZGVtYWNfMTI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhZGVtYWNfMTI8L2E+IGdvZXMgZGVlcCBm b3IgdGhlIDg3LXlhcmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9V TWljaEZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVTWljaEZvb3Ri YWxsPC9hPiBURCB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nv cm5lbGl1c05hdGlvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29ybmVsaXVz TmF0aW9uPC9hPi4g8J+ZjCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVUZPSkZD YWs2biI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VGT0pGQ2FrNm48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTWljaGlnYW4gT24gQlROIChATWljaGlnYW5PbkJUTikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWNoaWdhbk9uQlROL3N0YXR1cy8xNDM5 Mjc5Mzc5MTgwMjQwOTAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAxOCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The 87-yard score stood as the third-longest touchdown pass in program history and longest in 10 years. The longest passing touchdown in U-M history was from Ryan Mallett to Mario Manningham against Wisconsin in 2007, while the second-longest was a 90-yard strike from Todd Collins to Derrick Alexander versus Illinois in 1993.

Best Running Play

Sept. 11 against Washington, one play after Michigan converted a first down via a fake punt run, second-year freshman running back Blake Corum made Washington pay. Lined up to the right of McNamara in the shotgun, the speedster took a handoff going left, stuck his foot in the ground and dashed through a seam, breaking free down the left sideline and winding up in the end zone for a 67-yard score to give the Maize and Blue a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj424oOjN+KDoyB5YXJkcywgdW50b3VjaGVkLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmxha2VfY29ydW0/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGJsYWtlX2NvcnVtPC9hPiBydW5zIGJ5IFdhc2hpbmd0b24gZm9yIHRo ZSBnYW1lJiMzOTtzIGZpcnN0IFRELiDwn4+D8J+SqCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vTXBLZ2k4YWhCWiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01wS2dpOGFo Qlo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBOZXR3b3JrIChAQmlnVGVuTmV0 d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdUZW5OZXR3 b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNDM2ODYxOTQxNDM2MTkwNzIyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

The runner-up here goes to redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins, who ripped off a 50-yard run that included a hurdle over a defender that helped set up a fourth-quarter, game-tying field goal Oct. 9 at Nebraska.

Most Crucial Play

There have been plenty of highlights in the first half of the season, but the most crucial play so far came from safety Brad Hawkins at Nebraska Oct. 9. With the game tied at 29 with under two minutes remaining, Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez had picked up the first down and was fighting with everything he had to pick up hard-earned yards, before Hawkins dislodged the ball and recovered the fumble off the ground all in one motion. He returned it to the Nebraska 15 yard line, which set up a game-winning field goal.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZSBmb3JjZWQgaXQsIGFuZCBoZSByZWNvdmVyZWQgaXQuPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiYjMzk7cyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JyYWRoYXdraW5zOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnJhZGhhd2tpbnM5PC9hPiBqdXN0IGNhbWUgdXAgd2l0 aCB0aGUgcGxheSBvZiB0aGUgZ2FtZSAoc28gZmFyKS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzB1c1V6VVk3WEoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wdXNVelVZ N1hKPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gTmV0d29yayAoQEJpZ1Rlbk5l dHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlnVGVuTmV0 d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0NzAzNzAzODAyOTQ2NzY1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Best Interception

In the Nebraska victory, Michigan sophomore safety Daxton Hill broke up a pass in the middle of the field and hit the ground hard after doing so, but kept tracking the ball and then came up with a catch to intercept Martinez. The play reminded us of Julian Edelman in the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The Nebraska faithful inside the stadium were sure Hill didn't come down with the ball before it hit the ground, but the replay on the in-stadium video board quieted the fans down as they saw just how outstanding a play it was in the early second quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ejIE9oLCBteSBnb29kbmVzcyE8YnI+PGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RheGhpbGw1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBkYXhoaWxsNTwvYT4gdGlwcyBpdCBhbmQgcGlja3MgaXQgb2ZmIGZv ciB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VTWljaEZvb3Ri YWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBo aWdobGlnaHQtcmVlbCBJTlQuICDwn5GAIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9DRFY0TE5HUjBmIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0RWNExOR1IwZjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBCaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmsvc3Rh dHVzLzE0NDY5OTgyNDc4NDc3NzYyNjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ T2N0b2JlciAxMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Biggest Hit

Hill also landed what could stand as the hardest hit by any Michigan player for years. In the Wolverines' 38-17 win over Wisconsin Oct. 2, Hill blitzed off the right side of the defensive formation, with no Badgers picking him up, and was able to get a clean lick on sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz, who left the game at that point with a chest injury and did not return. The fact that Hill, one of the fastest players in the Big Ten, was at top speed before lowering his shoulder provided for a ton of force behind the blow.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYXggb24gdGhlIGJsaXR6IGlzIGEgdGhpbmcgb2YgYmVhdXR5Ljxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGF4aGlsbDU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRheGhpbGw1PC9hPiAvLyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VNaWNoRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFVNaWNoRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9X UE5RSkJsd3VZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vV1BOUUpCbHd1WTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBPbiBCVE4gKEBNaWNoaWdhbk9uQlROKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pY2hpZ2FuT25CVE4vc3RhdHVz LzE0NDQzNjM5ODE1MTUyMjMwNDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0 b2JlciAyLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Top Moment That Wasn't A Play

There's been a lot of talk about a 'different' energy and vibe inside the Michigan program this season, after the squad posted a 2-4 record a year ago. There have been many positive signs — none more than starting the season with six-straight wins — including the way the team didn't flinch at Wisconsin and took over Camp Randall Stadium as its own. In 2019, Michigan was down by 27 points when 'Jump Around' came on at Camp Randall at the end of the third stanza, as is tradition. And the Wolverines didn't forget it. They didn't have much to get excited about then, but certainly did so Oct. 2, joining in on the festivities and providing more juice than the Wisconsin sideline (and perhaps the student section).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZW5lcmd5IGlzIPCfhpkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQmx1ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L2hISFZ2Nm1XUUQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oSEhWdjZtV1FEPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAVU1pY2hGb290YmFsbCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsL3N0 YXR1cy8xNDQ0Mzc0OTc5OTcwMjIwMDM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk9jdG9iZXIgMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Breakout Player On Offense

After accumulating 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns last season, showing some flashes of what might come, Corum took a huge leap forward in his second season. Some credit goes to first-year running backs coach Mike Hart, and a lot goes to Corum's ridiculous workout regiment over the offseason. The backup to Haskins, Corum has rushed for 607 yards and eight touchdowns on 96 carries, while nabbing 14 catches for 102 yards and one score. Also serving as the team's kick returner, he has registered 160 all-purpose yards per game, which ranks third in the nation. His speed has added a completely different element to the Michigan offense.

Breakout Player On Defense

Michigan Wolverines football defensive end David Ojabo has 4.5 sacks. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Before the season, we wrote about the huge shoes Kwity Paye (first-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts) left to fill at the defensive end spot opposite of Hutchinson. We named a few names of candidates that could replace him and hope to be even half as productive, one of them being redshirt freshman outside linebacker David Ojabo, who has flourished in his third season. Ojabo's 4.5 sacks rank fourth in the Big Ten, and he's generated 14 quarterback pressures according to PFF, with an 83.3 overall rating (third on the defense). He's added two quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. While opposing offense do everything they can to take away Hutchinson — even that isn't working — somebody else had to step up, and Ojabo has.

Biggest Impact Freshman On Offense

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback J.J. McCarthy was a four-star recruit. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy's 10 snaps per game are more than most backups around the country have received. He can thank the Wolverines' starters for getting out to big leads in several games for a lot of his playing time, but he's also carved out a role for himself. The last two weeks — road tilts at Wisconsin and Nebraska — McCarthy has gotten with the contest still in doubt, serving primarily as a read-option running quarterback. He scored on a quarterback sneak against the Badgers, and rushed three times for 10 yards against Nebraska, picking up a key first down. For the year, he's completed 9 of 14 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. It appears his role will only grow.

Biggest Impact Freshman On Defense

Freshman linebacker Junior Colson is getting better by the week, and his role appears to be growing by the game, just like McCarthy. He's now steadily rotating with second-year freshman linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, the starter the the weak-side spot, having taken 144 snaps for the season. Colson is tied for fifth on the team with 20 tackles, and recovered a fumble to seal the game against Rutgers. He's the only first-year player to have gotten significant playing time this season.

Most Clutch Performance

Junior kicker Jake Moody has made a lot of kicks (29) in his college career, none more clutch than his 39-yard game-winning field goal at Nebraska with 1:24 to go on the clock. His second-most clutch kick came less than two minutes before, when he nailed a 31-yarder to tie the game. He went 4 of 4 on the night, and the Wolverines wouldn't have won without him.

Most Significant Injury

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Ronnie Bell is out for the season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)