The Michigan defensive line had a game to remember on Saturday against UNLV. The Wolverines recorded five sacks in their 35-7 rout of the Rebels.

Jaylen Harrell and Kenneth Grant each finished with 1.5 sacks, while Derrick Moore tallied 1.0 and Mason Graham and Kris Jenkins each recorded 0.5.

Expectations are high for a defensive line room that Mike Elston said on Wednesday is "as good of a front that [he's] had the privilege of coaching."

Maybe the most impressive part about Michigan's defensive line is the level of contribution the team is getting from its young players. Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Derrick Moore are all sophomores, and they're all making a huge impact for a Michigan team that has national championship aspirations.

Elston spoke at length about Graham and Grant on Wednesday.

"[Grant's] a big guy, powerful guy, athletic for that size," Elston said. "He's got an incredible motor. You don't see a 335-plus guy move and able to play the amount of snaps that he can without getting tired. That's a huge benefit for him. He's very intelligent. He wants to be great, he's driven. He really hasn't even scratched the surface yet which is a little bit scary. He's going to be a dominant player."

"Another guy who has made a huge jump is Mason Graham. He played a lot as a freshman but the production will come. His movements, his block destruction, his pass rush have all improved. He's a phenomenal player as well."

Although Grant and Graham are the ones making plays right now, Elston didn't hold back when it was time to sing the praises of the freshmen defensive linemen.

"Cam Brandt has been a great addition. He can do a lot of different things. He's played from the stand-up two-point to the three-point in our base defense and has given us great depth in there. He's gotten some really good snaps over the last couple of games."

"Enow Etta, he's done a really nice job. Cam is a little further along with technique and things that he might've been coached in high school. Enow is catching up quickly because it's important to him. He works hard, he's very talented. Those two guys, been very pleased with those two guys."

Apart from Brandt and Etta, Elston said the other three freshmen — Trey Pierce, Brooks Bahr and Aymeric Koumba — are more so "projects" than potential immediate contributors.

"Trey Pierce, he's going to be really, really good. Been force-feeding him, trying to get him out there. He's been out there in both games, got a tackle in the last game, he's really good at block destruction. Needs to work on his pass rush like a lot of incoming freshman do."

"You've got Brooks Bahr, who is a project. We knew he was a project. He learns well, I think he's going to pick it up real well. The other guys are just a little bit further ahead of him in technique but will be a really good player down the road."

"Koumba is a developmental project as well. Came in from another country so he's gotta learn some things and play consistent and play physical. He's got some good talent and good upside."

With a defensive line room as deep as Michigan's, Elston knows that rotating players to keep everyone fresh is of the utmost importance.

"We try to sub as much as we can. Number one, everybody works their tail off in practice so if they can go out there and play winning football and championship-level football, we want them to get that opportunity. While doing that, you're building depth. You're keeping some front line guys, some key guys, from being exposed to too many reps early on in the season."

"Obviously, when you get into the Big Ten and some bigger games, match-up games, you'll see the front-line guys playing several more snaps than they have been the first couple weeks. These games are great to get everybody an opportunity that's worked their tail off all throughout the summer and fall camp. Give them a chance to see what they've gotten better at and kind of go from there."

Michigan's week-3 bout against Bowling Green will be the last time younger guys get a chance to showcase their abilities before the front-line guys, as Elston put it, start "playing several more snaps than they have the first couple weeks."

The Wolverines are set to take on Bowling Green under the lights in primetime on Big Ten Network at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.