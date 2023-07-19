Michigan defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny has an opportunity to carve out a key role for the Wolverines this season.

It took some time, and some growing, to get where he is today but Benny has the chance to be a major contributor, one of many that have waited their turn behind a number of talented players.

Perhaps none has made more of an impression on Mike Elston than Benny, who had to go through the maturation process and understand what it takes to be successful.

Elston has seen that growth and has been thoroughly impressed with the player Benny has become.

"I love Rayshaun," Elston said on the In the Trenches podcast. "He's one of the guys that I've built an incredible connection with. We have a great relationship. He trusts me, I trust him. He's got an incredibly high ceiling. When I first got here, there was some emotional immaturity maybe, whatever you call it. Up and down, he's one guy one day and he's another the next. He's young. He's made the greatest improvement in that area in any young guy that I've coached."

It's clear why Elston is so excited for Benny to showcase his talents this season, he spoke highly of what he can provide this fall.

The rest is up to him.

"He's consistent and he's accountable," Elston said. "He can do all the jobs. He can play championship-level football. You're going to see him a lot this fall. He makes play after play, there's some guys that they're always around the ball, always getting off blocks and he's one of those guys that just does not stay blocked. He's got a pass-rush ability about him that's pretty special. We're excited for Rayshaun."