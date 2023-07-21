One area that has been key for Michigan's defensive success in recent seasons is the play of the defensive end position. From multiple first-round to early-round NFL draft picks, expectations are high for the Wolverines to continue to develop the position moving forward.

Looking at the depth chart heading into the 2023 season, it appears the EDGE position will continue to be a strength for the Wolverines.

With the level of play set and the standard created by defensive line coach Mike Elston, he has nothing but praise for the group he has heading into the season.

"It's a special group," Elston said on the In the Trenches podcast. "We'll start with the field position. We play two EDGE positions, one to the field, one to the boundary. Braiden McGregor and Derrick Moore are future guys that their names are going to be said a lot. We love the way they play, they're smart, aggressive, great pass-rushers. They can do all the jobs we ask that field end to do. Those two guys to the field.

"TJ Guy, he bounced around this spring, both to the field and to the boundary. Kechaun Bennett, same thing. Learned a lot of football this spring. Unfortunately, TJ went down with an injury and missed a little bit of spring ball but he will be back this fall. Those four guys at the field position, we've got great versatility. To the boundary, Jaylen Harrell and Josaiah Stewart, we've got guys like those two who are going to be really, really good pass-rushers for us."

While the Wolverines have plenty of known commodities at its disposal, Coastal Carolina transfer Josaiah Stewart might be the biggest unknown despite having plenty of experience at the college level.

Posting gaudy stats, the expectation is for Stewart's game to translate to Big Ten play and with the Wolverines' level of development at the EDGE position, he is certainly going to be asked to do a number of things for the Wolverines this season.

"He'll play opposite of Braiden so that position to the field does a little bigger roles and playing different techniques against the run than they do to the boundary," Elston said. "Plus, that boundary position drops into coverage a little bit. The athleticism of Josaiah will show up there. He's a pure pass-rusher. He's as dominant of a pass-rusher as we have. He's not only got speed but he's got some power, too. Even though he's a little bit on the shorter side than the other guys in terms of length, he makes up for it with versatility in his moves and the skillset that he uses."