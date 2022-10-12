Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart has not been in the building this week but is making sure to contribute as much as he possibly can with the Wolverines preparing to take on Penn State on Saturday.

With Hart sidelined for the foreseeable future after suffering a medical emergency against Indiana, co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was asked what the week has looked like with Fred Jackson filling in for the running backs coach role.

It appears that things aren't changing too much, with Hart, fortunately, contributing to the team in his own way.

"Fred is awesome," Moore told reporters on Wednesday. "Really nothing has been different, we've had Mike Zoom in. He's doing well as he's put out (via a statement). He's Zoomed in on meetings so the gameplan has been the same. Coach Jackson always has an input in the gameplan so it's been good and the gameplan has been solid."

As for when Hart will return, the entire football program is leaving that decision up to doctors. With his return still not clear, no one will be rushing him back anytime soon.

Hart released a statement on Sunday to inform those concerned how he was feeling.

"I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages, and prayers," Hart's statement read. "I am truly grateful for the trainers and paramedics, the doctors and nurses at IU Hospital, Michigan’s team doctors, coaching staff, players and Coach Harbaugh. I would also like to thank IU’s football staff and team doctors. I will never forget everyone's kindness and generosity. My wife and I are thankful to be surrounded by such incredible people.

"Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction. I look forward to rejoining our team soon."