Michigan football heads to 2023 once again led by one of the best running back duos in the nation in Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. With both recovering from offseason surgeries, spring practice has been an opportunity for Mike Hart to develop the depth of his position group.

"I think we're really deep," Hart said. "Definitely feel a lot better this time this year than I did last year. Got a lot of depth, guys are going to compete, it's going to go into fall camp."

How good the players behind Corum and Edwards have done so far this spring has impressed Hart the most.

"We could show up and play a game today with the guys we have and that's without Blake and Donovan."

Of course, the plan for Michigan is to have Corum and Edwards once games begin, both players are on track to begin practicing in the summer. Still, Hart feels the entire depth chart had made progress this spring.

"Kalel (Mullings) is doing a great job. CJ (Stokes) didn't play today but he's been doing a great job. Ben (Hall) obviously, he got here in January, he's gonna be special. Cole (Cabana) didn't play he's been banged up a little bit."

With Corum, Edwards, and Cabana not playing in the spring game the star of the day was freshman Benjamin Hall. Hall, an early enrollee in 2023, clearly has taken advantage of his jump start with the program.

"His maturity is amazing. You wouldn't guess he just turned 18 a few weeks ago. he acts like he's been here a long time. He works hard, he studies, he understands the offense, he just gets better and better every day."

Although Hall is only 5'11" he is physically impressive, strong, and lean at a big-time weight for a running back.

"He's just built like a grown man. He's 225 pounds his legs are huge he runs hard I'm excited about his future here."

In terms of a former Wolverine that Hall reminds Hart of, the former Wolverine running back went with a lofty comparison.

"He's Hassan-like."

Hall has a long way to go if he wants to be compared to one of the best running backs Michigan has had in the last twenty years, but Hall is off to a great start. Flashing the strong patient running that made Hassan Haskins such a great back, so early in his time in Ann Arbor. Hall has placed himself firmly in the RB3 competition this summer.

Impressive showing from Michigan running backs today considering arguably its top 4 backs did not play. Going to be a compelling position group to watch heading into 2023.



