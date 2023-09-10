Acting head coach Mike Hart already has his name in the Michigan football record books during his playing days as being the most prolific and successful running back in program history.

Now, on Saturday, his name is permanently etched in stone when it comes to the lore of the program.

With his head coaching debut in the second half of Saturday's victory over UNLV, Hart has become the first African American head coach in program history, an honor he doesn't take lightly.

He had an emotional answer when asked about it after the game.

"It's a great honor," Hart said. "I had a chance to play for Tony Dungy, I had a chance to play for Jim Caldwell. My first coaching job was with Ron English at Eastern Michigan. We have an athletic director in Warde Manuel who's African American, I've had a close relationship since he's been here. I just had a lot of great coaches who are African American who I've looked up to. Just really let me know that it can happen, it's a possibility."

While Saturday's experience is his first taste as a head coach, Hart hasn't been shy about sharing his desire to be a leader of a program of his own one day.

Until then, he hopes more African American head coaches get opportunities that are deserved.

For himself, doing it at the program he loves made it even more important.

"Hopefully, we see more African American coaches in college football," Hart said. "We need more. Hopefully, I will be one of those one day, I will be one of those one day and it's really just a great honor. This is my university, I played here, this place changed my life. To have that opportunity to always say I was the first African American head coach here is huge."