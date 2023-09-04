Michigan is utilizing the first two games of the season to try and settle some key position battles that didn't get resolved during camp. Otherwise known as the "Michigan Method" players in the battle get an equal opportunity to prove on the field they are worthy of the start.

Just don't expect the method to be used for the RB3 spot on the depth chart.

According to U-M running backs coach Mike Hart, the Wolverines have four options at the third running back spot at its disposal.

"I think we have four number-three backs, to be honest with you," Hart said. "I'm not really worried. If you asked me that question last year, a little bit more of a concern with the unknown. Who is the fourth back? Is CJ going to be ready to go? He's a true freshman. I think we're deep, I feel really good about the backfield position."

While the offense only used three options behind Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, Tavierre Dunlap is considered one of the four after he returns from injury. A solid fall camp from Dunlap has him penciled in.

Hart used a healthy rotation of Kalel Mullings, CJ Stokes and true freshman Ben Hall during Saturday's win over East Carolina and will continue to utilize them moving forward as the game allows.



"Feel comfortable with Kalel going into the game, CJ going into the game, Ben going into the game, Tavi Dunlap when he gets back, he had a great fall camp," Hart said. "All those guys can play. Cole Cabana, he can play, it's just being smart and using him in the right situations. I'm not worried about who the third back is because I trust them all going in there and doing what they need to do based on game situation."