Michigan's bread and butter last season was its rushing attack. Led by Blake Corum last year, Donovan Edwards took over during the later part of the year and formed what was expected to be a two-headed monster for the Wolverines this season.

While the monster hasn't exactly appeared yet, the Wolverines' rushing attack hasn't been as potent during the last two games.

That hasn't bothered running backs coach Mike Hart, though, as he feels that the passing game has thrived as East Carolina and UNLV have focused on trying to stop the run.

He knows in time the big plays will happen.

"I think it's a growth, we're growing. We're getting better every week. You break off two of those long runs and no one is saying that, right? I just keep telling them that we're one block away, we're missed tackle away. When we turn on the film I think that's what we're going to see.

"Whether it's a receiver getting a block to the safety, whether it's a back cutoff on the D-line, whether it's a linebacker we didn't go all the way up to or it's a back taking the wrong cut."

Just because Hart realizes that it's a growth process doesn't mean he is excusing things away.

He knows that the running game is leaving meat on the bone, so to speak, and believes those opportunities are going to find a way of working their way out eventually.

"I think we're leaving a lot of yards out there on the field right now but I think we're in the correct play calls," Hart said. "I think the guys are blocking really hard, they're moving guys. We just have to put it all together and we will."