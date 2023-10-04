One of the unsung heroes from Michigan's first five games of the season where either side of the ball has yet to face any significant test is running back Kalel Mullings.

In a room dominated by Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, Jim Harbaugh and Mike Hart have hoped to find a third running back that could spell both backs when needed and perhaps even find a more specialized back that could help ease some of the short-yardage bruising Corum faces each week.

It appears the Wolverines have found that and then some in-linebacker-turned-running back Kalel Mullings.

Now full-time with the running backs, Mullings' patience and growth are starting to pay dividends as he had a breakout performance in the win over Nebraska last week.

Hart is finally seeing it all come together.

"I think Kalel is special," Hart told reporters on Tuesday. "He's a special back, he's big, he's fast, he's explosive. He's got good vision. He's got good hands. He can pass pro. He can do it all. He's just been growing week by week. You guys see it on the field, he's fun to watch and he runs hard."

Hart has admitted in the past that despite spending multiple years with the program, Mullings' knowledge and experience with the position is similar to some of the younger players, which is to be expected as he has spent most of his career in Ann Arbor as a linebacker.

Despite the learning curve and having to catch up with the rest of the backs, the way Hart coaches Mullings isn't any different.

His ability to absorb knowledge has made his transition much easier.

"It's not anything different," Hart said. "You coach him like he's a freshman. Coach a sophomore like he's a sophomore. Coach a junior like he's a junior. He's a smart young man. Really, really smart. He gets it, he understands and he takes coaching. It's really easy to coach Kalel."