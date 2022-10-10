It was a scary moment for the Michigan football program on Saturday, as running backs coach Mike Hart suffered a medical emergency and collapsed on the sidelines during the first quarter of play.

According to the FOX broadcast, Hart suffered a seizure and was taken to a local hospital in Bloomington. Head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that Hart was in stable condition after the game and would stay behind for further evaluation.

Hart and the U-M program released a statement on Monday to update his health status.

"I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages, and prayers," Hart's statement read. "I am truly grateful for the trainers and paramedics, the doctors and nurses at IU Hospital, Michigan’s team doctors, coaching staff, players and Coach Harbaugh. I would also like to thank IU’s football staff and team doctors. I will never forget everyone's kindness and generosity. My wife and I are thankful to be surrounded by such incredible people.

"Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction. I look forward to rejoining our team soon."

It is unclear as of this writing when Hart will rejoin the program in a full coaching capacity.