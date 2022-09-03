Michigan's first test of the season for the defensive line was answered in a major on Saturday, as the Wolverines trounced Colorado State 51-7.

While the defense as a whole did what it needed to do to shut down the Rams offense, it's how the defense did it that was the most impressive, especially from the defensive line unit as a whole. The Wolverines had 7 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in the victory.

For defensive end Mike Morris, the production from the unit didn't come as a surprise as he believes the Wolverines have multiple players that bring versatility to the position to continue to be successful moving forward.

"We have so many EGDE's and so many guys at D-line that can do great things for this football team," Morris said. "We and Mazi talk about it all the time, there's a lot of guy on the D-line and EDGE room who can play winning football. We just switch it up as much as possible, give everybody a break. We just had 8 guys rotating at one point and everybody ate. I feel like we bring a lot of versatility and depth to each and every game."

Heading into Saturday's game, the defensive line has heard the narratives surrounding the departures of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

Can the Wolverines recreate a dominant pass rush?

Morris heard the doubters and now he's ready to put the country on notice.

"I feel like as an EDGE room and as a D-line in total we put a chip on our shoulder," Morris said. "Their absence, everybody thought that we weren't going to be as good because of their absence. I feel like that fell on the coaches and the players. I feel like people didn't have faith in the coaches recruiting and didn't have faith in the coaches developing us. Didn't have faith in our development because people come and go out of every school all the time.

"Now, it's like, does Michigan have a guy? No, we have multiple. Anybody in the EDGE room can play winning football and start on this defense."