Mike Morris on facing OSU in Columbus: 'I want to see what we're made of'

It might be May, but it's never too early for rivalry talk. After Michigan finally got over the Ohio State hump last season, there's plenty more at stake for the Wolverines heading into the 2022 season.

For the first time in a very long time, the target is placed squarely on the program's back.

In order to repeat as Big Ten champions, the Wolverines will have to head down to Columbus to face the Buckeyes. While it's impossible to predict what will happen between now and November, it could be a very similar situation to what happened last season.

It's for all the marbles.'

For defensive lineman, Mike Morris, heading into unfriendly confines doesn't phase him one bit. Asked about heading to Columbus during a recent appearance on the In the Trenches podcast, he is embracing what's ahead.

"I'm looking forward to it," Morris said. "I'm really looking forward to it. The coaches tell us all the time what it was like when they went down to Columbus, I think it was 2018. When they went down to Columbus. What they had at the stadium, they had all kinds of stuff. Very graphic stuff of our players.

"I'm really looking forward to it because I want to see what we're made of when we go down there because everyone says it's a hard place to go to. I want to see it for myself and I want to see what we're made of when we go down there and, hopefully, win."

The Wolverines are hoping to replicate the same success and attitude that saw the program reach new heights in 2021.

It's going to have to do it without the major contributors that got the Wolverines there in the first place.

Again, that doesn't phase Morris. It just means, to him, that more people need to step up this season. More than ever before.

"After the season, we had to look ourselves in the mirror and realize that the guys that we relied on last year aren't going to be here," Morris said. "They're not going to be on the sidelines with us, they're not going to be with us. A lot of guys had to step up, including myself, with that. We just had to realize that. In spring, we attacked it in every single way.

"We built leadership, we built great team values, everybody was vocal, everybody was present, everybody was striving to be the best player for themselves, for the team and themselves, so we can win another Big Ten championship. I feel like we haven't stopped, which is amazing."

