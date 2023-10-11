It's no secret that the Michigan football roster is loaded this season. The Wolverines are off to a 6-0 start and have been one of the most dominant teams in college football.

One of the biggest advantages Michigan has over other teams in college football is the number of experienced seniors the Wolverines have on the roster. Numerous seniors came back to the program following last year's loss to TCU for one last shot at a national championship.

Jim Harbaugh said during the offseason that he thinks Michigan will have 20 players drafted in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, which would shatter the all-time record for the number of players selected in one draft. Georgia currently holds the record with 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Many of Michigan's seniors have made huge impacts on the team this season, and the fate of the team essentially rests in the hands of the senior starters.

Fifth-year senior Mike Sainristil and true senior Roman Wilson — who have both had fantastic seasons up to this point in the year — were named to the Reese's Senior Bowl Midseason All-American Team on Wednesday.

The Senior Bowl takes place in early February in Mobile, Alabama, every year, and it provides a chance for seniors to showcase their abilities to NFL scouts and general managers.

For Sainristil and Wilson, being named to the Midseason Senior Bowl All-American Team proves just how great of a year the two are having. Of all the seniors in the country, Sainristil and Wilson are among the best players at their respective positions.

Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy offered his thoughts on the pair of Michigan seniors.

"Mike is a favorite of the Michigan staff and a favorite of ours at the Senior Bowl," Nagy said. "It's almost cliche, but Mike's just a good football player. Instinctive guy and loves the urgency he plays with. We liked him as a slot receiver a couple years ago and think he could offer legit two-way position versatility (CB/WR) for open-minded NFL coaching staffs."

Sainristil, as has been noted throughout his career, made the switch from wide receiver to defensive back ahead of the 2022 season. Now, in his final year of eligibility, Sainristil has proven himself as a potential contributor at both positions in the NFL.

Nagy also spoke on Wilson:

"Some might view Roman Wilson as a big 'riser' in draft process, but we had a Day 2 grade on him off his junior tape. His speed has always popped on tape, and he's making even more happen after the catch this season. It's been cool seeing him step up in a bigger role for Michigan's offense and take advantage of his opportunities."

The full list of the Midseason Senior Bowl All-Americans is below:

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB Marshawn Lloyd, USC

RB Ray Davis, Kentucky

WR Xavier Leggette, South Carolina

WR Rome Odunze, Washington

WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

TE Erick All, Iowa

OL Olu Fashanu, Penn State

OL Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

OL Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

OL Brandon Coleman, TCU

OL Ajani Cornelius, Oregon

DL T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

DL Howard Cross III, Notre Dame

DL Tyler Baron, Tennessee

DL Laiatu Latu, UCLA

LB Tyrice Knight, UTEP

LB Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

DB Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

DB Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

DB Josh Newton, TCU

DB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

DB Mike Sainristil, Michigan

The Senior Bowl is set for Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET.