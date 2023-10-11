Mike Sainristil, Roman Wilson make Senior Bowl Midseason All-American Team
It's no secret that the Michigan football roster is loaded this season. The Wolverines are off to a 6-0 start and have been one of the most dominant teams in college football.
One of the biggest advantages Michigan has over other teams in college football is the number of experienced seniors the Wolverines have on the roster. Numerous seniors came back to the program following last year's loss to TCU for one last shot at a national championship.
Jim Harbaugh said during the offseason that he thinks Michigan will have 20 players drafted in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, which would shatter the all-time record for the number of players selected in one draft. Georgia currently holds the record with 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Many of Michigan's seniors have made huge impacts on the team this season, and the fate of the team essentially rests in the hands of the senior starters.
Fifth-year senior Mike Sainristil and true senior Roman Wilson — who have both had fantastic seasons up to this point in the year — were named to the Reese's Senior Bowl Midseason All-American Team on Wednesday.
The Senior Bowl takes place in early February in Mobile, Alabama, every year, and it provides a chance for seniors to showcase their abilities to NFL scouts and general managers.
For Sainristil and Wilson, being named to the Midseason Senior Bowl All-American Team proves just how great of a year the two are having. Of all the seniors in the country, Sainristil and Wilson are among the best players at their respective positions.
Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy offered his thoughts on the pair of Michigan seniors.
"Mike is a favorite of the Michigan staff and a favorite of ours at the Senior Bowl," Nagy said. "It's almost cliche, but Mike's just a good football player. Instinctive guy and loves the urgency he plays with. We liked him as a slot receiver a couple years ago and think he could offer legit two-way position versatility (CB/WR) for open-minded NFL coaching staffs."
Sainristil, as has been noted throughout his career, made the switch from wide receiver to defensive back ahead of the 2022 season. Now, in his final year of eligibility, Sainristil has proven himself as a potential contributor at both positions in the NFL.
Nagy also spoke on Wilson:
"Some might view Roman Wilson as a big 'riser' in draft process, but we had a Day 2 grade on him off his junior tape. His speed has always popped on tape, and he's making even more happen after the catch this season. It's been cool seeing him step up in a bigger role for Michigan's offense and take advantage of his opportunities."
The full list of the Midseason Senior Bowl All-Americans is below:
QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB Marshawn Lloyd, USC
RB Ray Davis, Kentucky
WR Xavier Leggette, South Carolina
WR Rome Odunze, Washington
WR Roman Wilson, Michigan
TE Erick All, Iowa
OL Olu Fashanu, Penn State
OL Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
OL Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
OL Brandon Coleman, TCU
OL Ajani Cornelius, Oregon
DL T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
DL Howard Cross III, Notre Dame
DL Tyler Baron, Tennessee
DL Laiatu Latu, UCLA
LB Tyrice Knight, UTEP
LB Payton Wilson, North Carolina State
LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
DB Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
DB Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
DB Josh Newton, TCU
DB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
DB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
The Senior Bowl is set for Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram