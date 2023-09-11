Kim Barnes Arico continued her impressive recruiting run in the 2024 class on Monday, when she landed a commitment from four-star (Prospects Nation) guard Mila Holloway. A Charlotte, North Carolina native, Holloway joins an already loaded 2024 recruiting class that Barnes Arico has secured.

At 5-foot-9, Holloway is a true point guard who followed in her mother's and grandfather's footsteps by attending Michigan. Holloway is also the sister of former five-star and current Auburn freshman point guard Aden Holloway.

Phenom Hoops offered a breakdown of Holloway's game:

“When you watch her game, you can see a lot of similarities in her game to Aden though. She has that shifty, quick handles that get defenders guessing. She also has that scorer’s mentality on the court, whether it is penetrating and getting in the lane or pulling up with her jumper. Holloway already shows that 'killer' instinct that you don’t see all the time from young players but there is still so much room and potential in her development.”

Holloway's high school coach also gave her thoughts on the newest Michigan commit:

“Her talent and basketball IQ exceed her age. She is very poised and controlled with the ball. She doesn’t give up and works well under pressure. She’s mentally and physically tough; definitely a team player.”

Holloway joins 6-foot wing Syla Swords (No. 11 in the ESPN 100) and 6-foot-1 point guard Olivia Olson (No. 15 in the ESPN 100) in the 2024 class.