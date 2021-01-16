Minnesota Hands Michigan Its First Loss Of The Season, 75-57
Miss any of the Michigan Wolverines' basketball game at Minnesota today? Here's how the entire loss in Minneapolis unfolded…
First Half
It was a rough offensive start for Michigan today. The Gophers jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead at the 17:12 mark on a jumper from redshirt junior guard Marcus Carr, before freshman center Hunter Dickinson finally got U-M on the board with a monstrous dunk.
His jam trimmed Minnesota's lead to 6-2. The Gophers' edge sat at 8-2 at the under-16 timeout. Michigan was just one-of-four from the field at that point with five turnovers. A corner jumper from senior guard Chaundee Brown made it 10-6 at 13:10, with the 6-5 guard having a toe on the line on his shot.
Minnesota's margin sat at 14-8 at the under-12 media timeout, with the Wolverines having turned the ball over seven times. Brown was the leading scorer with just four points.
Fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis helped Michigan keep pace with a lay-in at 8:40, making it 16-10 in favor of Minnesota. The Gophers stretched the lead to 10 (22-12) when junior guard Both Gach laid it in with 5:25 left in the half.
It was still 10 (24-14) at the under-four timeout, with U-M having turned the ball over nine times. Brown and Davis were the leading scorers at that point, with just six points. A triple from senior forward Isaiah Livers cut Minnesota's edge to 24-17 at the 3:30 mark, before another trifecta from the senior made it 24-21 soon after.
The Maize and Blue were on a 9-0 run at that point. Minnesota ended the half on a quick 6-2 run of their own though, with U-M not even getting a shot off on their final possession.
The Wolverines concluded with 11 turnovers in the first half.
Second Half
Dickinson gave Michigan its first points of the second half, when he converted a short basket at 17:19 to make the score 32-25, still in favor of Minnesota. Brown drilled a corner three-pointer at 16:49 to keep the deficit at seven (35-28).
The Gophers' advantage sat at 41-32 at the under-16 timeout, with Minnesota junior center Liam Robbins nailing three-pointers on two straight Gopher possessions prior to that.
U-M cut the deficit to six (41-35) following a corner triple from Brown at 13:50, though Minnesota immediately went on a 7-0 run after that to stretch things to 48-35. Michigan trimmed the lead to 48-40 following a Livers three-pointer, but it was all downhill from there.
The Gophers quickly stretched the advantage to 54-40 when Carr made one of two free throws with 9:24 left in the game. Robbins gave his club its biggest lead of the afternoon soon after when he drained a three-pointer from the top of key with 6:57 to go, making it 61-44.
The Gophers had made eight of their previous 10 shots at that point. The Wolverines followed it up with a one-of-nine stretch offensively, and that allowed Minnesota to run away with it and all but end the game.
Brown laid it in and got fouled out with 4:02 left in the game, but it was too little, too late — the Gophers had blown the game open with a 66-48 edge at that point. The lead was 68-48 at the under-four media timeout, with U-M having 19 turnovers under their belt.
Head coach Juwan Howard inserted the backups into the contest at this point. Freshman forward Terrance Williams took it to the rim and laid it in with 1:06 to go, one of the few highlights in the final few minutes of the game.
His basket made it 73-54, with Minnesota wrapping up its 75-57 victory soon after. Michigan shot just 39 percent for the game and finished with 20 turnovers. Brown's 14 points paced the club today.
