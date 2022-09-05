The hire of Jesse Minter was a commitment to scheme. Replacing his former co-coach with the Baltimore Ravens Mike Macdonald, Minter knew the comparisons would come. He didn’t shy away, referring to his first year at the helm as defensive coordinator as “year two."

Still, Macdonald and Minter are different coaches with different backgrounds. There would be differences, and we got a small glimpse on Saturday.

Michigan's defense is built on multiple fronts and versatile defenders on the line and in the secondary. In 2021, Michigan leaned into its strength with EDGE rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. This offseason the team preached a committee approach to replace the two sack leaders. On ‘Inside Michigan Football’, Minter shared this thinking when explaining Michigan’s 7 sacks Saturday.

“I think it's just a mentality that we want to have that everybody gets a chance,” Minter said. “Everybody eats. A huge thing for us is when one person makes a play, we all make a play. I've said this before, I would love at the end of the guy to have a guy that could have 12, 13 sacks. Right now, we want to spread it around, we want to bring different guys.”

Arguably most impressive was not just the 7 sacks, but that 9 different players at every position on the field contributed to the total. Michigan was able to generate pressure not just on the EDGE, but with defensive tackles breaking up the pocket, cornerback and linebacker blitzes, and safeties crashing from the box.

“I think we got all three levels of the defense involved with pressure,” Minter said. “It keeps offenses off-balanced. If the guys buy into it and continue to buy into it, I think we can have a lot of success.”

The keyword of the offseason has been versatility. It is the key to this Michigan defense. Its ability to not only execute the NFL scheme it utilizes but to be able to adapt to different offenses without drastic changes. While Hutchinson and Ojabo thrived as NFL talent, this defense is deeper. Multiple EDGE defenders made plays Saturday, each bringing a different skill set.

“I think one of our traits is that we're flexible, I think we have a versatile package. We have a lot of different pieces. We were counting 6 different EDGE pieces that bring something a little bit different to the table. Different matchups with different types of O-linemen, they can do different things, bunch of different interior guys.”

It’s only game one and against a weaker-than-average opponent, but Minter’s focus and themes of the offseason were on full display Saturday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said during fall practices he thinks this defense can be better than last year’s. Now that we’ve seen what he saw in August it is easy to understand the sentiment.