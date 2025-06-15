Mock Michigan Recruiting Class: Class of 2027 Already?

As of June 15, NCAA Division I football coaches are now permitted to directly contact Class of 2027 recruits, initiating communication via phone, email, text, and social media. While top 2026 targets, such as Rivals250 running back Savion Hiter, are currently taking official visits to places like Michigan, it’s clear that Sherrone Moore and his staff are also actively engaging with their top 2027 prospects.

Recruiting continues to evolve at a rapid pace. While these rising juniors won’t officially sign for another year and a half, here’s an early look at my first projected Class of 2027 Michigan Mock Recruiting Class. The purpose of this article is to give readers a sense of the recruits the staff is targeting, rather than to accurately predict who will ultimately sign.