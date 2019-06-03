Monday Musings: Juwan Howard Needs To Hit The Recruiting Trail Quickly
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!New Michigan head coach Juwan Howard inherits a roster that has experie...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news