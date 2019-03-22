Montana got some good looks, but they weren’t in their comfortable spots. That was the result of sticking to the scouting report.

“That's a good basketball team we played tonight,” he said. “I credit the Michigan defense. They did what they do. They make it very difficult to get good shots, and I thought for a while we were doing the same thing, but then it just kind of snowballed on us a little bit and it got away. But we wish that team the best. I'm proud of mine.”

Michigan held Montana to 33.3 percent shooting, 25 percent from long range in a 74-55, NCAA Tournament first round drubbing. The Wolverines shot well from the floor (49 percent) and the free throw line (19-for-24, 79.2 percent), but it was the defense that made the difference … again.

DeCuire and his team made some adjustments, but so did the Wolverines.



“We faced it a year ago, so watching film I saw the same things. There are a lot of openings to take advantage of because they do what they do,” he said. “They have rules like any good defense. They guard certain things a certain way, so on offense you try to manipulate those things.

“We did that early, and we got shots leading into the game. The problem is we didn't make those shots. When you watched Michigan State against them, they got those shots in the second half. They were down and they started making shots to get back in the game. For us, we’ve just go to make them, right?”

They made a few to start the second half, cutting a 13-point deficit to eight right off the bat before the Wolverines made a 10-0 run of their own. That was critical, Michigan head coach John Beilein said.

“Talk about a bounce back,” he said. “I thought it was down to 10 … it was eight right away, and we responded. It was huge. Some of those points were not pretty points, but we just got points, and then having Jordan Poole and Charles Matthews hit threes back to back gives you a little space. We need those guys to do that.”

Both Matthews and point guard Zavier Simpson were lockdown on defense, as usual. They held the Montana guards in check, and they prevented action to the rim.

When the Grizzlies did start making a few shots, U-M switched it up.

“They're a very physical basketball team, and they adjust well,” DeCuire said. “Once we started knocking a couple down, they took some things away and changed how they defended those actions, which forced us to change.

“So it's a game of adjustments. I think Beilein is probably one of the best in the country at making adjustments. Once again, this happened last year. We got some things going and it was gone, and then we had to find something else … and then it was gone. Eventually, if your team can't continue to adjust as quickly as they do defensively, then you go into. That happened to us early and late.”

Defense travels, after all. U-M will have to make shots to make a deep run, but it’s that end of the floor that needs to be the staple.

“It’s carried us all year long, really,” Beilein said. “They have all those three point shooters out there, so we had to take that away and still take away the drive. That’s really hard with their quickness.

“They are really quick. You have to take away the drive and the three pointer and they spread you out with a small center. [Stopping that] was a big part of it.”