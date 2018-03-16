Michael Oguine and Ahmaad Rohrie were extremely quick with the ball and tough to defend, but the second half defense and some offensive adjustments proved to be the difference.

Montana coach Travis DeCuire impressed with his game plan and his team's intensity in a 61-47 loss to Michigan, even though his team had a tough time scoring. DeCuire gave full credit to U-M head coach John Beilein and his squad for the defensive job they did on his two outstanding guards in particular.

"It's a good basketball team," DeCuire said of Michigan. "If you'd have told me going into the game that they'd have a negative assist-to-turnover ratio and turn it over 14 times, we'd take nine more shots and basically break even on the glass with eight offensive rebounds to their five, I'd probably tell you we won.

"I thought our guys competed. They fought. They defended. Michigan made some adjustments in the first half in our ball screen coverage, which I knew they would do, and once we made our adjustment, we were fine the rest of the way. But it cost us some buckets."

It was a defensive struggle, he noted — and boy, was it. Michigan made only 31 percent of its triples, some of them great looks, and Montana shot 32.1 percent overall.

"Their defense was a little better than ours tonight, but all respect to that team. It's a very well-coached team, probably one of the better coached teams in the country," DeCuire said. "They don't beat themselves. They defend, and they don't take bad shots, so that's going to be a very difficult team to beat.

"I thought we executed well. There was just a short stretch where they made some adjustments in our ball screen coverage they took advantage of, and you would expect that out of a well-coached team. From there we competed well, and we held them to one shot most of the time. To only give up five offensive rebounds is huge. I just thought we just didn't do a good enough job offensively executing and getting the shots we wanted."

DeCuire called Michigan redshirt sophomore Charles Matthews the difference in the game, and he was. The Wolverines were sluggish after an 11-day layoff, including junior Moe Wagner ... he was under the weather, but also the focus of the Montana defense, leaving Matthews' match-up the one that would help determine the outcome.

Matthews responded with 20 points and 11 rebounds and was very good defensively, as well.

"I feel like credit to Michigan," Oguine (15 points) said. "That's a great team. They were locked in on Ahmaad and myself. They didn't make it easy for us all night. It was tough to get looks. It just comes down to it wasn't our night offensively. The good thing, our defense was tough so we were able to hang around a little bit."

He and his teammates did their state and their university proud.

DeCuire, meanwhile, said there was no shame in losing to the Wolverines, adding he'd be rooting for the Wolverines the rest of the way.

"When I say someone is well coached, they don't beat themselves," he said. "You'll make mistakes. There's human error. But I can't recall one possession where they took a bad shot. There will be defensive breakdowns because the offense can manipulate things, but on the offensive end for them, I just can't remember someone taking a questionable shot and allowing us to get some momentum or maybe a low rebound or whatnot.

"When they shot the ball, guys knew they were going to shoot it. And to me those are teams that don't beat themselves. I don't know how many teams are like that in this field. A lot of teams, they play, they fly around, they're aggressive. They give on maybe a questionable shot here and there, an error on aggression. I think this team plays very smart basketball, and when they play that way, it's just very difficult to manipulate things and make things happen in your favor.

"Like I said that's about as good of a coached team as I've seen in a long time, and I look forward to watching them and following them in the tournament. Sometimes when you lose to a team in this situation, you root for them and hope they make it all the way."