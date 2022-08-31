How does a fifth-year senior follow up a Lou Groza Award campaign?

Michigan kicker Jake Moody brought home every trophy a kicker could want, from winning the Big Ten's Kicker of the Year award to the Groza, awarded to the best kicker in college football.

Moody's first senior campaign was as undeniable as it gets.



He attempted 14 more field goals in 2021 (25 total) than in any other season, finishing with the highest accuracy clip of his career at 92 percent, missing only two kicks.

How does Moody plan to follow up a nearly immaculate season?

"I just take it with a mentality of one kick at a time. We do film reviews and stuff to fix the little technique issues. But I'm trying to grow more mentally than physically. I'd say kicking is mostly mental," Moody told the media Tuesday night. "A lot of people could go out there and kick field goals, but when it comes time for a big pressure kick, that's where you get your money and make your paycheck as a kicker. This year, I've been focusing on the mental aspect more than the technique."

Mental training in sports is more popular now than ever before.

Moody's continued success and steady ascension are contingent upon his mental preparedness.

How is the defending Groza Award winner fine-tuning his internal game?

"Less is more for me personally. Everybody is different, but when I'm going out there just having a good time and not stressing over every single kick," Moody said, "Just going out there and doing what I love doing. I'm trying to stay focused but have some fun, not stressing too much."

Perhaps the most challenging task of winning the plethora of awards Moody has and deciding to return is following it up.

Like his team, who made history last year as Big Ten champions and national semifinalists, there's no complacency for Moody.

Last year is behind him. He's ready to attack his final season without the awards or accolades in his mind.

"What happened last year, I'm sure you've heard with the team, doesn't matter now. I could win whatever award last year and go 50 percent, and nobody's going to care who I am," Moody said. "Take it one kick at a time. Focus on the now, not the awards and all that stuff. That doesn't matter right now."