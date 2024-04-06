Spring practices can be an excellent springboard for younger players or depth players to work their way up the depth chart heading into the fall.

While things are rarely ever finalized when it comes to the depth chart during the spring, putting your best foot forward is an excellent start to maintain momentum.

For EDGE Derrick Moore, he has seen a couple of players step up at his position so far during spring, as his position group is looking to establish depth to make up for the losses on the team from last season.

“From the edges, I have seen a lot of guys who have stepped up,” Moore told reporters this week. “Guys like TJ Guy, he’s had one hell of a spring ball. He's having one helluva spring ball right now. Cam Brandt, he’s also stepping up, having a really great spring ball."

Moore also went into other areas of the defense where he has seen players stepping up in key roles this offseason.

"Ja’Den (McBurrows), he’s had a great spring ball," Moore said. "Also losing Mike (Sainristil) but he’s stepping up out there taking that stuff that’s been in the making and being able to do it live. Also, transfer and my former teammate, Jaishawn Barham, also came in, he’s playing real fast, he’s looking dominant out there. It’s looking like he’s been here, but he’d been here, he’s been looking great.”

Maryland transfer linebacker Jaishawn Barham has been the spring darling for the Wolverines so far during camp, with many players, coaches and practice observers raving about what he is bringing on the field so far.